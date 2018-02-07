  • BREAKING NEWS Complete List of Chicago Area School Closings
  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
POLITICS

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau kicks off US tour in Chicago

EMBED </>More Videos

Justin Trudeau spoke at the University of Chicago, and also met with Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Chicago Wednesday as he kicks off his four-day U.S. tour to discuss how public service can contribute to stronger economic and political ties between the two countries.

He appeared Wednesday afternoon at the University of Chicago's Institute of Politics for a conversation with its founder and director, David Axelrod, who was once an adviser to former President Barack Obama.

Trudeau spoke casually with the students all afternoon and took questions from Axelrod. His visit comes as talks to rewrite the North American Free Trade Agreement are underway.

"We're going to accept a good deal, a fair deal, because quite frankly there's no country in the world that has a greater vested interest in the United States being successful than Canada," Trudeau said.

Trudeau also met with Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who pointed out that Chicago trades more with Canada than China and Mexico combined.

Gov. Bruce Rauner meets with Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.



Gov. Bruce Rauner met separately with Trudeau and pointed out that Illinois does a great amount of tourism with Canada. He also spoke with him about NAFTA, which President Trump has criticized.

"We talked about the importance of updating NAFTA. It's been in place for 25 years, obviously our economies have evolved and the issues have changed a little bit. I think there's broad consensus that the agreement needs to be updated. I also think there's agreement it shouldn't just be scrapped," Rauner said.

Trudeau said he'd rather have no deal on NAFTA than one that isn't good for Canada.

After Chicago, he's scheduled to stop in San Francisco, where he's set to meet with local business leaders and entrepreneurs; and Los Angeles, where he'll speak at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicscanadajustin trudeauuniversity of chicagoChicagoHyde Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Bill would limit terms of Illinois legislative leaders
Pritzker scandal highlights importance of black vote in Illinois
Race for Cook County Assessor's Office heats up
California judge: Baker can refuse same-sex wedding cakes
More Politics
Top Stories
Northwestern professor accused of misconduct by former students, employees
1 charged with murder of Dolton gas station clerk, 2 more suspects sought
Mom of 4 missing from downstate Illinois nearly 2 weeks
Feds: Anti-abortion activist linked to Christian terror group planned clinic attacks
Bill would limit terms of Illinois legislative leaders
Serial stowaway Marilyn Hartman indicted for felony theft
Will County deputies get new high-tech training
Application deadline extended for senior property tax exemption, freeze
Show More
Winnetka high school sets world record for multiples
Father sues foster care alternative after death of his daughter
Pritzker scandal highlights importance of black vote in Illinois
Police: 2 found shot to death in North Lawndale
Chicago Weather: Area digs out from another round of snow
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Arrested and Handcuffed for Parking Tickets?
Northwestern professor accused of misconduct by former students, employees
Father sues foster care alternative after death of his daughter
Will County deputies get new high-tech training
More Video