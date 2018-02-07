  • BREAKING NEWS Complete List of Chicago Area School Closings
POLITICS

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to start US tour with talk at University of Chicago

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a press conference held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum in Danang, Vietnam Nov. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

CHICAGO --
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is embarking on a four-day U.S. tour with the first stop in Chicago to discuss how public service can contribute to stronger economic and political ties between the two countries.

He is expected to appear Wednesday afternoon at the University of Chicago's Institute of Politics for a conversation with its founder and director, David Axelrod, who was once an adviser to former President Barack Obama.

Trudeau is also expected to meet with Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

After Chicago, he's scheduled to stop in San Francisco, where he's set to meet with local business leaders and entrepreneurs, and Los Angeles, where he'll speak at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.

The visit comes as talks to rewrite the North American Free Trade Agreement are underway.
