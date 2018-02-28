POLITICS

Cardinal Blase Cupich heading to Springfield as lawmakers consider gun control legislation

EMBED </>More Videos

Cardinal Blase Cupich is heading to Springfield as lawmakers consider gun control legislation. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cardinal Blase Cupich is heading to Springfield Wednesday to call for action to stop gun violence while lawmakers consider gun control legislation.

Superintendent Eddie Johnson was in Springfield Tuesday to testify in support of a bill that has been named after Commander Paul Bauer.

Commander Bauer was shot and killed two weeks ago by a convicted felon wearing a bullet proof vest and used a semi-automatic handgun with a 30 round clip. The Paul Bauer Act would ban the sale of large capacity magazines and civilian use of body armor.

"Our goal is not to take firearms away from law abiding citizens our goal is to stop the needless loss of life that we have so to that end the legislation put forth will help us attain that goal," Johnson said.

A gun store advocate also testified Tuesday, saying these tougher laws will only impact law abiding citizens that follow the rules.

"What are you going to say to the 7-11 clerk who sits there and happens to wear some soft armor cause he works the midnight shift in a rough neighborhood. He's not allowed to protect himself when he's trying to earn a living for his family?" said gun advocate Todd Vandermyde.

House leaders plan votes Wednesday on five measures to restrict firearms purchases and intervene on mental health issues. Proposals being considered include: raising the age to buy an assault style weapon from 18 to 21, banning bump stocks and more intense mental health screening of gun buyers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsgun controllegislationpolice officer killedblase cupichChicagoSpringfield
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Supt. Johnson testifies in Springfield in support of bill named for Cmdr. Paul Bauer
Gun control bill named for slain CPD commander to be introduced in Springfield
POLITICS
Obama surprises crowd at public meeting about presidential center
Supt. Johnson testifies in Springfield in support of bill named for Cmdr. Paul Bauer
Vote 2018: Meet the Candidates
Top Dems ask for info on Chicago banker tied to Manafort
More Politics
Top Stories
Report: Man fired at police officer during Elmhurst traffic stop
3 charged in armed robbery downtown
Dick's Sporting Goods to stop selling assault-style rifles
Survivor of DEA shootout says feds stiffed him
AP: Woman tells police she had baby after Steve Wynn raped her in Chicago
Police: Man tried to sexually assault woman he kidnapped in Aurora
Chicago woman wins $1 million with scratch-off lotto ticket
Stepmother appears in court amid frantic search for missing boy
Show More
Classes resume at Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS for first time since shooting
Mayor Emanuel to submit O'Hare expansion plan to City Council Wednesday
Obama surprises crowd at public meeting about presidential center
2 critically wounded in Old Town shooting
More News
Top Video
Report: Man fired at police officer during Elmhurst traffic stop
Mayor Emanuel to submit O'Hare expansion plan to City Council Wednesday
Survivor of DEA shootout says feds stiffed him
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video