CHICAGO (WLS) --Cardinal Blase Cupich is heading to Springfield Wednesday to call for action to stop gun violence while lawmakers consider gun control legislation.
Superintendent Eddie Johnson was in Springfield Tuesday to testify in support of a bill that has been named after Commander Paul Bauer.
Commander Bauer was shot and killed two weeks ago by a convicted felon wearing a bullet proof vest and used a semi-automatic handgun with a 30 round clip. The Paul Bauer Act would ban the sale of large capacity magazines and civilian use of body armor.
"Our goal is not to take firearms away from law abiding citizens our goal is to stop the needless loss of life that we have so to that end the legislation put forth will help us attain that goal," Johnson said.
A gun store advocate also testified Tuesday, saying these tougher laws will only impact law abiding citizens that follow the rules.
"What are you going to say to the 7-11 clerk who sits there and happens to wear some soft armor cause he works the midnight shift in a rough neighborhood. He's not allowed to protect himself when he's trying to earn a living for his family?" said gun advocate Todd Vandermyde.
House leaders plan votes Wednesday on five measures to restrict firearms purchases and intervene on mental health issues. Proposals being considered include: raising the age to buy an assault style weapon from 18 to 21, banning bump stocks and more intense mental health screening of gun buyers.
