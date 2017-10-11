POLITICS

Chicago City Council discusses making changes to hotel security, bars, baseball

Chicago's City Council met Wednesday morning to discuss making changes to bars, baseball and hotel security.

By and Tanja Babich
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago City Council will consider Wednesday a resolution aimed at preventing another death like that of Kenneka Jenkins.

The 19-year-old unwittingly wandered into a walk-in freezer a hotel in northwest suburban Rosemont, where she was found dead last month.

Under the city's plan, Chicago hotels would be responsible for securing freezers, monitoring and restricting access to off-limits areas.

Chicago aldermen will also consider other measures at their meeting Wednesday, including another measure that aims at improving safety at hotels.

It would protect hotel employees who may be victims of sexual harassment - particularly women - who field unwanted advances by hotel guests. City aldermen want to equip these employees with wireless panic buttons, which are already in use in New York City and Washington D.C.

Another measure would prevent any more watering holes from opening in parts of Chicago's River North neighborhood.

The ordinance concerns bars specifically, not businesses like hotels and restaurants, which happen to sell alcohol.

Alderman Brendan Reilly wants to deny new liquor license applications in much of the downtown area known for its nightlife.

Another resolution council members will consider coincides with October baseball.

Aldermen want to urge the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox to lead Major League Baseball in its use of protective netting.

The measure is non-binding and comes on the heels of a lawsuit filed by a fan who was partially blinded during an Aug. 29 Cubs-Pirates game, when a foul ball hit him in his left eye.
