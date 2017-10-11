Chicago hotels would be required to secure freezers under City Council proposal

Chicago City Council will consider Wednesday a resolution aimed at preventing another death like that of Kenneka Jenkins.The 19-year-old unwittingly wandered into a walk-in freezer a hotel in northwest suburban Rosemont, where she was found dead last month.Under the city's plan, Chicago hotels would be responsible for securing freezers, monitoring and restricting access to off-limits areas.Chicago aldermen will also consider other measures at their meeting Wednesday, including another measure that aims at improving safety at hotels.They are looking to require hotels to issue wirelessly-activated panic buttons. The proposal aims to protect hotel employees, particularly women, who are often the targets of sexual harassment by guests.Another measure council members will consider relates to the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox, but it is largely symbolic and would not be binding.The resolution calls for increased protective netting at city baseball stadiums.This is in response to an Aug. 29 incident where a fan was blinded when a foul ball went into the stands and directly into his left eye.