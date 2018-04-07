GUN SAFETY

'I'm not going to be a Gabby Giffords': U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman draws gun at constituent meeting

EMBED </>More Videos

A South Carolina congressman pulled out his own loaded handgun during a meeting with constituents Friday to make a point that guns are dangerous only in the hands of criminals. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

ROCK HILL, S.C. --
A South Carolina congressman pulled out his own loaded handgun during a meeting with constituents Friday to make a point that guns are dangerous only in the hands of criminals.

Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman placed the .38-caliber gun on a table during the "coffee with constituents" meeting at a Rock Hill restaurant, local news outlets reported.

"I'm not going to be a Gabby Giffords," Norman said, referring to the former Arizona congresswoman who was shot outside a grocery store during a constituent gathering in 2011.

Giffords' husband, retired NASA astronaut Mark Kelly, said in a statement that Norman is "no Gabby Giffords" and noted that his wife has dedicated her life to ending gun violence.

Norman said he'll display his gun at future constituent meetings.

He took to Facebook on Saturday saying he wanted to set the record straight, explaining that he 'safely placed my gun on the table, pointed away from people, and made the point: 'Guns don't shoot people. People use guns to shoot people. I am tired of blame being placed on the police, NRA, and guns themselves.'"


According to Norman, nobody at the meeting said they felt threatened and he didn't believe he broke any laws.

The incident began when a representative from the gun safety advocacy group Moms Demand Action disagreed with Norman on a policy issue, he wrote.

"Since our meeting on Friday, it has become clear that Mothers Demand Action is a group with a radical agenda, funded by out-of-state groups, and hell-bent on repealing the Second Amendment and banning guns," Norman said.

School teacher Lori Carter of Charlotte, North Carolina, said she thought the move was contradictory because Norman didn't know if someone there had mental health issues.

"What was to prevent me from leaning across the table to take that gun?" she asked.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgun safetygun controlu.s. & worldgabby giffordsgun violenceSouth Carolina
GUN SAFETY
Galvanized by Parkland, teens nationwide organize gun safety town halls
Deerfield faces lawsuit after semi-automatic weapons ban
Gun safety advocates seek to override Rauner's veto of gun dealer license measure
March for Our Lives organizers reveal movement's next step
More gun safety
POLITICS
Weekend Watch: Police and fire pension database
Illinois farmers worried about possible trade war with China
Sydney Roberts nominated to head COPA
Galvanized by Parkland, teens nationwide organize gun safety town halls
More Politics
Top Stories
Parents of student shot by U of C police: 'That's not the son I know'
Vehicle crashes into German crowd, leaves 3 dead, 20 injured
Fire breaks out on 50th floor of Trump Tower in NYC
15 die when truck collides with hockey team's bus in Canada
Woman shoots dog to break up fight
2 injured in multi-vehicle crash after police stop
Chicago residents, tourists not deterred by cold weather
Police: Woman left 6 dogs to die in abandoned car
Show More
Mom arrested after Tempe toddler ate mac and cheese made with THC butter
Father of missing boy with autism charged with homicide
2-alarm fire leaves person dead in unincorporated Glen Ellyn
3 found dead on charter bus in Rockford
Illinois State Trooper injured in multi-vehicle Dan Ryan accident
More News