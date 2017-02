Congresswoman Cheri Bustos not running for Illinois governor

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner already has several Democratic challengers for the 2018 election, but Congresswoman Cheri Bustos will not be among them.Bustos, who has represented the 17th Congressional District in Illinois since 2013, released a statement Monday saying she would not be running for governor.The congresswoman said she was thinking about a run, but an opportunity to join the Democratic House Leadership led her to decide to remain in Congress.Democratic businessman Chris Kennedy , son of the late U.S. Sen. and Attorney General Robert Kennedy, and Alderman Ameya Pawar have both announced their candidacy for governor.You can read Bustos's full statement below: