POLITICS

Congresswoman wants Kelly apology as spat with Trump endures

EMBED </>More Videos

A Florida congresswoman on Sunday asked Kelly to apologize for making false claims about her while defending Trump's handling of condolences to a military family. (WLS)

WASHINGTON --
A Florida congresswoman on Sunday asked White House chief of staff John Kelly to apologize for making false claims about her while defending President Donald Trump's handling of condolences to a military family.

Her comments and the president's insulting tweets escalated a political fight surrounding the deaths of four service members in the African nation of Niger.

Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson on Sunday called Kelly a "puppet of the president" and accused him of character assassination for asserting that she was grandstanding at a building dedication in the memory of two slain FBI agents in 2015. Kelly said Wilson talked about how she had been the driving force behind raising money for the building, but a video of her remarks contradicted his account.

The four U.S. soldiers were killed Oct. 4 in Niger when they were attacked by militants tied to the Islamic State. Wilson, speaking on MSNBC's "AM Joy," also criticized what she described as a lack of information from the Trump administration about the ambush.

Trump again criticized her early Sunday, describing Wilson on Twitter as "the gift that keeps on giving for the Republican Party."

The fight began Tuesday when Trump told the widow of 25-year-old La David Johnson that her husband "knew what he signed up for." Wilson was riding with the family and heard the call on speakerphone, sharing that comment publicly

Trump accused Wilson of fabricating that statement, and the fight escalated throughout the week. Trump in other tweets called her "wacky" and accused her of "SECRETLY" listening to the phone call.

Kelly entered the fray on Thursday with his comments about Wilson's appearance at the FBI field office dedication.

"The character assassination that he went through to call me ... 'an empty barrel,' and all of the work that I've done in this community," Wilson, who is from the Miami area, said Sunday. "Not only does he owe me an apology, but he owes an apology to the American people."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsnigeriaPresident Donald TrumpWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Rauner expected to announce re-election bid Monday
Trump not planning to block release of JFK assassination records
Weekend Watch: Chicago's budget
Chicago offers Amazon 10 potential sites for second hq
More Politics
Top Stories
Police: Father killed after pickup truck intentionally rammed, dragged 2 blocks
More than a dozen skimming devices found in ATMs across city
Body found in search for missing 3-year-old girl near Dallas
Woman killed, 2 others hurt in SW Side stabbing
DCFS investigating after 1-month-old boy dies at West Town home
Ohio police officer fatally shot at domestic dispute call
Rauner expected to announce re-election bid Monday
Evanston girl raises money for breast cancer after mother's diagnosis
Show More
Justin Timberlake to headline Super Bowl LII halftime show
1 dead, 21 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
SUV crashes into north suburban restaurant, injures 9 people
Trader Joe's recalls salad for possible listeria contamination
More News
Top Video
Police: Father killed after pickup truck intentionally rammed, dragged 2 blocks
Justin Timberlake to headline Super Bowl LII halftime show
Evanston girl raises money for breast cancer after mother's diagnosis
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video