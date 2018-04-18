POLITICS

Court hears arguments in Aaron Schock appeal

(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

CHICAGO --
A federal appeals court in Chicago heard oral arguments in the corruption case of former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock as his lawyers seek to have all his charges dismissed.

Wednesday's hearing at the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals came amid signs parts of the case against the Peoria Republican may be at risk of unraveling.

Schock gained notoriety for redecorating his Capitol Hill office in the style of the "Downton Abbey" TV series. He was indicted in 2016 for misusing government and campaign funds. He'd resigned in 2015.

One question is whether prosecutors based charges on ambiguous House rules in violation of separation-of-powers clauses in the U.S. Constitution. Schock said they did, including with charges that he illegally sought reimbursements for a $5,000 office chandelier and other personal spending.

Attorney Benjamin Hatch made arguments Wednesday before the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago as he seeks the dismissal.

A Department of Justice lawyer, William Glaser, said Hatch is mischaracterizing how prosecutors have approached the case. He said defense attorneys are effectively arguing that the Constitution bestows legal immunity on Schock, which it doesn't.

Schock, of Peoria, made a rare public appearance at the hearing. He declined to comment as he left.
