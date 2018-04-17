  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
CPS to find out budget for next school year

Chicago Public Schools will find out their budgets Tuesday for the 2018-19 school year. (WLS)

Cate Caugirian
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Public Schools will find out their budgets Tuesday for the 2018-19 school year.

CPS says the new budget will mean more than $60 million in added funding, which translates to 3,100 more students with access to early STEM and STEM magnet programming.

Two new classical schools will serve 350 students

There will be new postsecondary counselors for more students. And the budget includes more support for at-risk students.

The school district has spent the past couple of years battling back from a $1.1 billion deficit.

This time, CPS says it will guarantee the funding schools are promised now will not go down in the fall, even if enrollment drops.
