A crowded field of candidates is vying for the nominations in the race to decide who will replace Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan.Former governor Pat Quinn voted at Galewood Community Church Tuesday morning."The attorney general is a lawyer for the people. We've got to make sure we represent everyday people not just the big shots and corporations," Quinn said.At this point Quinn and State Senator Kwame Raoul are the perceived frontrunners on the Democrat side of the race. Raoul stopped by Kozminski Community Academy with this children to cast his vote."I think this is what it's about, it's about the next generation. I don't think it's about being stuck in the past. We need to move on from the past populist type of politicking and really roll up our sleeves and work on the issues," Raoul said.Chicago Park District leader Jesse Ruiz also voted with his son, who is voting for the first time, in Hyde Park.In addition to those three, there are five other Democratic candidates hoping to get their name on the final ballot in November: State Rep. Scott Drury, former chief administrator of Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability Sharon Fairley, attorney Aaron Goldstein, former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti, and Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering.While the list of Democrats running is long, there are just two Republicans for voters to choose between: DuPage County Board Member and former Burr Ridge mayor Garry Grasso and Erika Harold, a Harvard Law graduate and former Miss America who cast her vote in Urbana."The first person who I actually saw vote for me was my grandmother, who's 96 years old, and she said how proud she was to have lived to see the ability to vote for me. And she's African American and being able to vote this morning and to think about the fact that she was born at a time when voting running for office, running for attorney general would not have even been a possibility makes me really take this moment in," Harold said.