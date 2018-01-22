  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
DACA recipients left in limbo by government shutdown deal

Each day 122 DACA recipients lose protection against deportation. Monday's deal to end a brief government shutdown left those 'Dreamers' in limbo once again. (WLS)

By and John Garcia
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Each day 122 DACA recipients lose protection against deportation. Monday there was hope that the undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. by children would be allowed to stay here, but again they wait.

Renewed fears of deportation triggered calls to the Illinois Coalition of Immigrant and Refugee Rights in Chicago's Loop.

The deal to end the federal government shutdown, for now, did not include a permanent solution for DACA recipients and a path to citizenship. Instead, Democrats extracted a promise from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to open the floor to debate and votes on DACA legislation in the near future.

Those representing DACA recipients in the Chicago area were disheartened by the news.

In Pilsen, the Resurrection Project fielded many calls from DACA recipients looking for clarity and help as they remain uncertain about their fates.

Erendria Rendon, a community outreach coordinator for the Resurrection Project and a DACA recipient herself, was disappointed by the deferred action.

A small but passionate group of DACA recipients and immigration reform supporters rallied at Federal Plaza Monday evening in protest of the deal, saying they felt disappointed and betrayed that Democrats backed off from their demand that DACA recipients be protected in the spending bill.

A small but passionate group of DACA recipients and supporters rallied in Federal Plaza, angered by the budget deal reached to end the government shutdown.



On Tuesday, local immigration advocates will have a conference call with other immigration advocates across the country to discuss strategy in the next two and a half weeks.

There will also be a workshop Tuesday at the Resurrection Project from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to assist DACA recipients determine their options to stay in the U.S.
