POLITICS

Democratic gubernatorial candidates discuss suburban businesses in Wednesday forum

Democratic candidates in the race for Illinois governor squared off Wednesday in a forum hosted by ABC 7, the Daily Herald and the Daily Herald Business Ledger.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Democratic candidates in the race for Illinois governor squared off Wednesday in a forum hosted by ABC 7, the Daily Herald and the Daily Herald Business Ledger.

Candidates were asked about business issues facing the suburbs of Illinois. ABC 7's political reporter Craig Wall and the Daily Herald's deputy opinion editor Jim Slusher moderated.

The forum took place from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Victoria in the Park at Mount Prospect. ABC 7 streamed the event live on abc7chicago.com, the abc7chicago app and on Facebook.

The candidates who participated included State Sen. Daniel Biss of Evanston, Madison County Superintendent Bob Daiber of Marine, Chicago activist Tio Hardiman, Kenilworth businessman Chris Kennedy, Vernon Hills business owner Alexander Paterakis and Chicago businessman J.B. Pritzker.

The primary election takes place on March 20, 2018.

This event was sponsored by the Lake County Federation of Teachers, Local 504.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsdebategubernatorial race
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Emanuel budget plan likely includes rideshare fee, amusement tax hike
'He knew what he signed up for': Trump says congresswoman 'totally fabricated' remarks to widow
Photo of roofers standing for National Anthem goes viral
'Nuclear war could break out any moment,' says North Korea
More Politics
Top Stories
'He knew what he signed up for': Trump says congresswoman 'totally fabricated' remarks to widow
Ex-hostage held 5 years says wife rushed to hospital
Olympic gymnast accuses team doctor of molestation
Maryland shooting at office park kills 3, sheriff says
NFL player to donate every game check to education charity
Cubs must win NLCS Game 4 a year after 1st title since 1908
Ex-Chicago detective refuses to testify in murder case
Emanuel budget plan likely includes rideshare fee, amusement tax hike
Show More
Teen killed 2 young siblings to be alone, police say
Girl, 9, crushed to death by 325 lbs cousin after being hit with ruler, pipe, cops say
Tennessee man, 44, ID'd as victim in LondonHouse hotel fall
Bulls forward Mirotic out indefinitely due to injuries after fight in practice
More News
Photos
Chicago area woman celebrates 111th birthday
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
More Photos