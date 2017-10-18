Democratic gubernatorial candidates discuss suburban businesses in Wednesday forum

Democratic candidates in the race for Illinois governor squared off Wednesday in a forum hosted by ABC 7, the Daily Herald and the Daily Herald Business Ledger.Candidates were asked about business issues facing the suburbs of Illinois. ABC 7's political reporter Craig Wall and the Daily Herald's deputy opinion editor Jim Slusher moderated.The forum took place from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Victoria in the Park at Mount Prospect. ABC 7 streamed the event live on abc7chicago.com, the abc7chicago app and on Facebook.The candidates who participated included State Sen. Daniel Biss of Evanston, Madison County Superintendent Bob Daiber of Marine, Chicago activist Tio Hardiman, Kenilworth businessman Chris Kennedy, Vernon Hills business owner Alexander Paterakis and Chicago businessman J.B. Pritzker.The primary election takes place on March 20, 2018.This event was sponsored by the Lake County Federation of Teachers, Local 504.