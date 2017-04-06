POLITICS

Democrats filibuster Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, Republicans expected to approve 'nuclear option'

Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON --
Senate Democrats have blocked President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court.

The Senate voted 55-45 to successfully filibuster the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch. Republicans are planning to unilaterally change Senate rules to remove a 60-vote filibuster requirement for Gorsuch and all future Supreme Court nominees, reducing it to a simple majority in the 100-member Senate.

Democrats opposing Gorsuch say they believe he would favor corporations over workers and would be on the far right of the court.

They are angry over the Republican blockade last year of President Barack Obama's nominee for the same seat, Merrick Garland.

If confirmed, Gorsuch will fill the vacancy created by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016, 14 months ago.
