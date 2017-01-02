POLITICS

White House releases details on President Obama's farewell speech in Chicago

President Barack Obama speaks in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington on Jan. 29, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

By
Chicago (WLS) --
The White House confirmed Monday morning that President Obama will give his final farewell speech from Chicago's McCormick Place on Tuesday, January 10.

President Obama left Hawaii Monday morning where he's been on vacation with family. He will fly to Chicago next week to say goodbye to the American people.

The president is choosing his hometown to make his historic farewell remarks. It's set to take place on the evening of January 10 and will be open to the public.

In an email from President Obama, he said he just started writing his speech, but he plans to make it a thank you to those who have been with him on what he's calling an amazing journey. He also wants to ensure the smooth transition of power.

Donald Trump is set to be inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States 10 days after this farewell speech.

The speech gives President Obama one last chance to define his presidency and how his two terms have reshaped American life.

He said, "Since 2009, we've faced our fair share of challenges, and come through them stronger."

The president also said he'll offer some thoughts on where he thinks the country is going in the future.

For more information, visit www.whitehouse.gov/farewell/info.
