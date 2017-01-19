Donald Trump attends pre-inaugural events in Washington

An enthusiastic crowd and a smiling Donald Trump stood with his family at the free Lincoln Memorial concert that was part of the pre-inauguration events Thursday.The two-hour concert, open to the public, featured country star Toby Keith, soul's Sam Moore, actor Jon Voight and The Piano Guys. Also performing: Lee Greenwood, DJ RaviDrums, 3 Doors Down, and The Frontmen of Country, featuring Tim Rushlow, Larry Stewart and Richie McDonald.It won't include singer Jennifer Holliday, originally announced as one of the headliners. She backed out after an outcry from Trump critics.A number of entertainment A-listers like Garth Brooks and Elton John refused invitations to perform."In a way it's a shame or them that they are taking themselves out of the box for performing for the next president of the United States. Folks that are here are fans of what Hollywood produces too. It makes sense to produce shows for everybody and not just those who agree with you politically," said Richard Porter, Illinois Republican National Committeeman.Trump's public schedule for the inaugural celebration began with an afternoon wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknowns in Arlington National Cemetery.Outgoing Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said he'd be putting on his "favorite DHS jacket" and taking to the streets to inspect security preparations for the inaugural festivities.He told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that areas where inaugural crowds will congregate will be "extra fortified this year with dump trucks, heavily armored vehicles to prevent anybody who's not authorized from being in the area from driving something in there." He said there was "no specific credible threat" related to the inauguration.Security is tight as more and more people flow into Washington, both supporters and demonstrators who all want to be a part of Friday."There are going to be masses of people showing up here, it's gonna be fun. As you know, we had to walk a mile and a half just to get to this interview because of the street closures and traffic is immeasurably difficult right now," said Tim Schneider, Illinois Republican Party chairman.Schneider is expecting changes in Illinois from the Trump presidency."We want him to be engaged and involved and solving our crime problems, especially in the Chicagoland area. It's gone on far too long," he said.There are a number of unofficial inaugural events Thursday night, including the Heartland Ball which is a bi-partisan affair, though Illinois organizers said that, no surprise, there are more Republicans attending this year.States that did not have their own event teamed up, so at least 1,200 people from Illinois will be dining and dancing with folks from Missouri, Wisconsin and Ohio."A lot of the other ones either stop selling tickets or they maxed out from their facility.We have one of the largest hotel spaces in Washington because we know there is always a lot that want to celebrate our Illinois events," said Stuart Piper, treasurer of the Illinois State Society.Trump will not attend the Heartland Ball, and will instead have a candlelight dinner with major donors at Union Station.Somewhere between 800,000 and 1 million people are expected to attend the inauguration. Organizers are also expecting a possibly record number of protesters.Before departing for Washington, Trump announced his final Cabinet choice: former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue for agriculture secretary. Spokesman Sean Spicer said the president-elect was continuing to make "edits and additions" to the inaugural address he'll deliver at Friday's swearing-in.As cabinet nominees continued to be questioned on Capitol Hill, Trump said at a noon leadership luncheon, "We have by far the highest IQ of any cabinet assembled."Meanwhile, another of Illinois' 11 Democratic House members joined the inauguration boycott. Congressman Danny Davis (IL-7) said he will not attend due to "constituency considerations."While political consultant David Axelrod doesn't agree with the boycott, he thinks the new president should take heed and use his inaugural words wisely."He has not made a great effort to reach out beyond his base, so this is a signal. If I were him, I would take this as an opportunity to speak to those people who aren't here to see the inauguration and let them know he wants to be their president too," Axelrod said.Trump's aides suggest that within hours of Trump's inauguration he could reverse President Obama's executive orders on immigration. By the stroke of a pen, Trump could increase deportations by 75 percent with an immediate focus on illegal immigrants with criminal convictions.He could order increased workplace raids by federal agents, sharply reduce the numbers of refugees entering the U.S. legally and put tougher restrictions from countries he thinks spawn terrorists.Wednesday President Obama listed reasons he would publicly oppose Trump, including if the new president tried to reverse protections for "DREAMers," the foreign-born children of undocumented immigrants."If I saw systematic discrimination being ratified in some fashion. Efforts to roundup kids who have grown up here and send them someplace else," Obama said at his final news conference.Trump has indicated he will not issue executive orders during his first weekend as president, but by Monday will being work to undo the Affordable Care Act. Repealing and replacing the law will require votes in Congress that Trump promised during his campaign would happen in the first 100 days.He has also avowed to withdraw the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, negotiate a post-Brexit trade deal with Great Britain, roll back energy regulations to restore the coal industry, and to push through a $1 trillion public/private infrastructure plan.On Thursday, President Obama issued his final batch of commutations, reducing the federal prison sentences of 300 more inmates. Former governor Rod Blagojevich did not make the cut.Some African-American Republicans from the Chicago area spoke about their support for Trump, and their hopes for his administration."The quality of life for black people is going to increase dramatically because he's going to treat black people like white people," said Charles Butler, conservative voter.On the eve of the inauguration, Butler said Trump will be good for black America."Why don't we go ask Rev. Jackson why he gave Donald Trump, in 1999, a lifetime achievement award for his help with African Americans? Why don't we start there? Donald Trump has always supported African Americans," he said.Unlike a majority of black America, the conservative radio talk show host is one of several black Republicans in the Chicago area who support Trump, despite his assertions that the nation's first black President wasn't born here and his recent Twitter feud with Civil Rights icon Congressman John Lewis."I'm not scared of what Donald Trump is planning to do," said Jeffery Coleman, Republican voter.A former Calumet Township Republican Committeeman, whose father is co-chair of the Chicago GOP, Coleman said Trump was not his first choice but said his presidency is a chance of a lifetime, politically, for black people."One party is no good for anybody. The opportunity is good for us regardless of the rhetoric, or the fear," Coleman said.These black conservatives remain convinced that African Americans are actually not better off, blaming the Democratic Party and, in particular, illegal immigration, which they said is a major cause of high black unemployment."I think this will be a very interesting four years. If he accomplishes two goals, primarily two goals: the strengthening of education within our black communities and economic development," said George Pearson, co-founder of the Illinois Black Tea Party.And while it is still unclear just how a Trump administration will address the issues that continue to plague black communities, these black conservatives who support Trump remain optimistic about his promise of a new deal for black America."Donald Trump is going to open that door so that black people who want something can get something," Butler said.The black conservatives who spoke with ABC 7 Eyewitness News said, at this point, they're not too concerned with the lack of details about how the Trump administration will address the issues that plague black communities; they're just waiting to see if he does what he said he will do.