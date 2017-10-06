Duckworth, Durbin among senators behind "No Check, No Sale" bill

Illinois Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin are among 23 senators who have introduced a bill to prevent guns sales to purchasers whose background checks have not been completed.The "No Check, No Sale" bill would close a loophole that currently allows federally-licensed dealers to complete a gun sale if an FBI background check on the buyer remains incomplete or inconclusive after three days, senators said in a statement.This loophole allows thousands of guns to be sold to people who cannot otherwise purchase them legally, senators said.If the bill is passed, licensed gun dealers will not be allowed to finalize gun sales until a federal background check has been completed.