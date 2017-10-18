Emanuel budget plan likely includes rideshare fee, amusement tax hike

Mayor Rahm Emanuel will make his pitch to City Council Wednesday on how Chicago should balance its books next year - and it could cost you.Bits and pieces of the proposal became known over the last week. The announcement will likely include new fees for ride-share services, phones and more taxes for sports venues.In his address, Emanuel is expected to call for $27 million in new money for the Chicago Police Department. He also plans to spend $500,000 more to fight the city's rat problem.Where all this extra money is going to come from? The mayor plans to make changes to the city's amusement tax - increasing it for large concerts, while eliminating it for smaller venues.Under Emanuel's budget plan, people who take Uber or Lyft should expect to pay a bit more. He wants a 15-cent hike for car-share rides as a way to help the CTA pay for system upgrades. The proposal also calls for high 911 phone fees.But Emanuel has indicated he does plan to give Chicago homeowners some relief. His budget plan is believed to call for an increase in the homeowner exemption by 40 percent.The mayor's address to City Council is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.