POLITICS

Ex-Chicago police oversight chief runs for attorney general

IPRA's new acting chief Sharon Fairley

CHICAGO --
The former head of Chicago's police oversight agency plans to run for state attorney general.

Sharon Fairley announced her bid for the Democratic nomination Tuesday, saying she has the combination of experiences to make her the top candidate.

It's an open contest after Attorney General Lisa Madigan announced last month that she wouldn't seek a fifth term next year.

The 57-year-old Fairley is a former federal prosecutor who resigned this month as the Civilian Office of Police Accountability's chief administrator to run for office. The police group was formed in the wake of the 2014 police-involved shooting of teenager Laquan McDonald to replace a similar organization.

Other Democratic candidates are state Rep. Scott Drury and state Sen. Kwame Raoul. Erika Harold, a lawyer and former Miss America, seeks the Republican nomination.
