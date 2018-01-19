Final preparations underway for Women's March to the Polls Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Thousands are expected to arrive downtown Saturday for this year's Women's March.
The march will begin at 11 a.m. at Congress Parkway and Columbus Drive in the Loop. Participants will march west on Jackson Boulevard, then north on Clark Street to Federal Plaza.
250,000 people participated in last year's march. The crowd was too large to march as planned.
Saturday's march has been titled "A March to the Polls."
Retired Oak Park teacher Sue Sporte said she had never considered herself to be an activist, but she participated in last year's Women's March in Washington, D.C. and will attend Saturday's march in Chicago.
Logan Square business Busy Beaver Button Company has been named the official button maker for the March. Director of Operations Joel Carter plans to be in Grant Park tomorrow.
STREET CLOSURES
10 p.m. Friday through 2 p.m. Saturday
--Columbus Drive, from Monroe Street to Balbo Drive
--Jackson Boulevard from Lake Shore Drive to Michigan Avenue.
--Westbound lane of Congress Parkway between Columbus Drive and Michigan Avenue.
SCHEDULED SPEAKERS
Tahera Ahmad, Associate Chaplain and Director of Interfaith engagement, Northwestern University; Bridget Gainer, Cook County commissioner; Lisa Madigan, Illinois Attorney General; Quiana McKenzie, Emily's List regional campaign finance advisor; Channyn Lynne Parker, transgender activist; Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky; Congressman Bill Foster; Chakena Sims, Chicago Votes board member; Tom Steyer, NextGen America founder/president; K. Sujata, Chicago Foundation of Women president/CEO; Celina Villanueva, New Americans Democracy Project and Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights; Suzette Wright, former Chicago Ford Assembly Plant employee; Kim Foxx, Cook County state's attorney; Anna Valencia, Chicago city clerk; Asha Binbek, of the Council on American-Islamic Relations - CAIR; and Michelle Mbekeani-Wiley, of the League of Women Voters.
For more information, visit: http://womens121marchonchicago.org/