MELANIA TRUMP

First Lady Melania Trump's 'I don't care' jacket causes a stir during her border visit

EMBED </>More Videos

First Lady Melania Trump's 'I don't care' jacket causes a stir during her visit to Texas. (AP PHOTO) (KTRK)

MCALLEN, Texas --
First lady Melania Trump boarded a flight to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents wearing a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?"



The green hooded spring military jacket has the words written graffiti-style on the back.

When asked what message the first lady's jacket intended to send, spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said: "It's a jacket. There was no hidden message."

First lady Melania Trump boards a plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, June 21, 2018, to travel to Texas.



Mrs. Trump wore a different pale yellow jacket when the plane landed in McAllen, Texas, for a visit to the Upbring New Hope Children's Center, which houses 55 migrant children.

The youthful jacket sharply contrasts with the first lady's typically bold, foreign-flavored wardrobe. In public appearances, the first lady has worn designs by Dolce & Gabbana, Del Pozo, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy and Valentino, often with daringly high Christian Louboutin heels.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmelania trumpu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
MELANIA TRUMP
Peter Fonda apologizes for Barron Trump tweet
Parkland students and more mourn Texas school shooting
Melania Trump has 'successful' procedure on kidney condition
Wax figure of First Lady Melania Trump unveiled at Madame Tussaud
More melania trump
POLITICS
Peter Fonda apologizes for Barron Trump tweet
TIME Magazine cover features Trump, immigrant girl
Chicago faith leaders criticize Trump immigration policy, call for change
Trump signs executive order to keep families together at border
More Politics
Top Stories
Man fatally shot on I-55; SB lanes reopened
3 hospitalized after Loop hazmat situation
Chicago Weather: Heavy rain floods roadways across area
Woman killed in River North after stolen Jeep fleeing police strikes taxi ID'd
Dog flu: How to protect your pets
Woman refuses to pay for manicure, salon employee jumps on car
'Speak English' sign at Dunkin' Donuts goes viral
CPS offers free lunch for kids over summer
Show More
Chicago faith leaders criticize Trump immigration policy, call for change
Supreme Court rules states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax
Twin valedictorians headed to MIT together
Man charged in Fernwood sex assault
More News