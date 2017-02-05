For Trump foes, Democratic gains may remain elusive in 2018

Passionate protests against Donald Trump's presidency have swelled the ranks of Democratic activists. But they may face a challenge translating their enthusiasm into Democratic victories in Congress in the next election.While Republicans hold only a slim majority in the U.S. Senate, Democrats occupy most of the seats up for election in two years. That means they must play defense against Republicans, especially in 10 states that Trump won.In the U.S. House, Republicans will be aided by favorable district boundaries that were drawn to maintain Republican political dominance.Princeton University's Sam Wang predicts that Democrats would have to win the nationwide congressional vote by 7 to 12 percentage points to win enough seats to take back the House in 2018.