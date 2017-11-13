Former Alderman Bob Fioretti running for Cook County Board President

Using the backlash over the Cook County soda tax to his advantage, former 2nd Ward Alderman Bob Fioretti announced Monday that he is running against Board President Toni Preckwinkle.Fioretti joined the anti-soda tax chorus earlier this fall when he set up a website promoting the repeal of the tax.Fioretti strategically made his announcement in Lansing, a place where anti-soda tax sentiments were strong.Commissioners voted to repeal the tax last month.Fioretti, who previously ran for mayor, sees the voter dissatisfaction as an opportunity."It is time to rise up and take back Cook County government from the political insiders that have been ruining it and running it for so long. Voters...feel lied to and betrayed. It is time to vote without regret for a cook county board president," Fioretti said.Fioretti said he did not spend a long time contemplating a run against Preckwinkle. He said multiple people encouraged him to run. He decided to run during the budget process when he noticed a disconnect between Preckwinkle and what voters really wanted.