Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn announces run for attorney general

Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn said he supports a bill that would allow the recall of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Former Illinois Gov. Patrick Quinn is joining a crowded field attempting to become the state's next attorney general.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Quinn on Friday announced his intention to run, saying he wants to be "the lawyer for the people."

Quinn, who governor from 2009 to 2015, says he intends to present his case to be the Democratic nominee next week to the party's Cook County organization.

Attorney General Lisa Madigan announced last month she wouldn't seek re-election.

The other Democratic candidates are suburban Chicago mayor Nancy Rotering, state Rep. Scott Drury, state Sen. Kwame Raoul, former State Board of Education Chairman Jesse Ruiz, Sharon Fairley, former head of Chicago's police oversight agency, and former assistant U.S. attorney Renato Mariotti.

Attorney and former Miss America Erika Harold is seeking the Republican nomination.
