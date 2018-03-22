POLITICS

Former Madigan campaign worker files federal lawsuit alleging sexual harassment

Former Madigan campaign worker Alaina Hampton filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging sexual harassment Thursday.

Craig Wall
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The lawsuit accuses the Democratic Party of Illinois, which Michael Madigan leads, and his political organization, "Friends of Michael J. Madigan," of retaliation against Alaina Hampton for not giving her another job after she raised allegations of sexual harassment against a top Madigan campaign worker who also happened to be her supervisor.

Alaina Hampton began working for Madigan's organization in 2012 after graduating from college.

Her lawsuit alleges Hampton was subjected to "severe and pervasive sexual harassment" by her supervisor, Kevin Quinn.

He is the brother of Alderman Marty Quinn.

The lawsuit alleges that between August 2016 and February 2017, Quinn repeatedly texted and called Hampton asking her on dates, one time telling her in a text she was "smoking hot."

Madigan fired Quinn the day after Hampton filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). Because of how the situation was handled, Hampton felt she had no choice but to sue.

"Not only did the defendants completely fail to respond to my reporting about that sexual harassment, they retaliated against me for it. I was forced to leave a job that I loved, derailing my career path. My reputation was sullied, and I lost out on key opportunities as word spread that I was persona non grata with these defendants," Alaina Hampton said at a news conference Thursday.

Hampton said the loss of her job and the inability to continue working in the career that she loved has been devastating.

Mike Madigan spokesman Steve Brown responded with a statement saying, "The pleading is being reviewed by counsel. However, I can assure you that the Democratic Party of Illinois and the Friends of MJM have not retaliated against Ms. Hampton in any way."
