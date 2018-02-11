Garry McCarthy holds fundraiser, did not officially announce mayoral run

CHICAGO (WLS) --Former Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy inched closer to challenging Mayor Rahm Emanuel for re-election Sunday.
He was fired by Emanuel in December 2015.
McCarthy held a $100 per ticket fundraiser at the Irish American Heritage Center in Chicago's Mayfair neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
He spoke about what he could offer the city when it comes to reducing crime.
McCarthy's camp said the event was not an official announcement that he's running for mayor in the 2019 election.
Representatives from SEIU Local 1 held a protest against McCarthy outside during the event.