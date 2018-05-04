POLITICS

Former President George H.W. Bush released from Houston Methodist Hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

George HW Bush's recent history of health problems

HOUSTON, Texas --
Former President George H.W. Bush is going home after being hospitalized for nearly two weeks at Houston Methodist Hospital.

Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted Friday evening that doctors said Bush is doing well and is happy to be headed home.


Bush was hospitalized for an infection after the burial of his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, on April 21.

Earlier this week, we learned both George H.W. and Barbara Bush will forever be part of Texas history and Houston Methodist Hospital.

The hospital announced it will name its new Walter Tower after the beloved couple.

"The Bushes have always been a part of our Houston Methodist family and we all mourn the loss of Mrs. Bush, a truly wonderful woman," said Marc L. Boom, M.D., president and CEO of Houston Methodist. "We are proud to dedicate this warm and welcoming space in this beautiful new building to them."

In a tweet, George H.W. said he was "quite moved by this announcement."



"The doctors, nurses and support staff are so nice, but the second I get the green light I'm outta here," he tweeted this week.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushbarbara bushu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump says Giuliani needs to 'get facts straight' on Stormy
Sen. Durbin visits high school after student sends letter about gun violence
Iowa abortion law signed by Governor Kim Reynolds
Anita Alvarez threatens Cook Co State's Attorney Foxx, author with lawsuit
More Politics
Top Stories
ATF agent shot in face in Back of the Yards
Several juveniles in custody after teacher attacked, video posted to Snapchat
Wounded ATF agent was on special strike force to battle guns
School bus driver screamed threats, slammed brakes in Naperville, students say
Man charged with stabbing father to death at Hyde Park apartment
Indiana police officer fatally shot; suspect still at large
Guns found in suburban storage unit allegedly linked to Mexico cartel
Teen struck by bullet on CTA bus home from hospital
Show More
Movement to mute R. Kelly gain steam among more sex abuse allegations
Serial killer Darren Vann pleads guilty to 7 Gary murders
15 kindergartners fall ill after Shedd Aquarium visit
ATM robbed outside Calumet City Chase Bank branch
More News