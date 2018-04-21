POLITICS

George H.W. Bush wears special books socks to honor the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation

EMBED </>More Videos

George H.W. Bush wears socks adorned with books in honor of Barbara Bush

HOUSTON, Texas --
George H.W. Bush honored his wife of 73 years and her commitment to family literacy by wearing a pair of socks adorned with books during Mrs. Bush's funeral.


Barbara Bush's literacy foundation raised over $110 million.



In 2013, Neil and Maria Bush founded the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation to carry on the former first lady's legacy as a champion of literacy.

The foundation's mission is to improve the quality of life for Houstonians of all ages through the power of of reading, writing, clear communication and critical thinking.

The Barbara Bush Foundation helps increase awareness of the literacy crisis in America.

Before she passed, her foundation donated money to the Barbara Bush Library to replace books destroyed by Hurricane Harvey.

Mrs. Bush authored two children's books, C. Fred's Story and the best-selling Millie's Book, both of which have benefited literacy through proceeds from sales.

About 1,500 people are expected at the private service Saturday at St. Martin's Episcopal Church.

EMBED More News Videos

How the Barbara Bush Foundation carries on the first lady's legacy.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbarbara bushgeorge h.w. bush
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Weekend Watch: Garry McCarthy's false claims about Chicago crime
North Korea says it has suspended nuclear, missile testing
Students across Chicago area take part in walkout on Columbine anniversary
Sen. Duckworth makes history, casts vote with baby on Senate floor
More Politics
Top Stories
3 shot, 1 fatally, outside motorcycle club on South Side
Illinois agencies mailed personal information of 4,000 people to wrong addresses
Food vendor dragged as person steals her van in Little Village
Sports stars, dignitaries arrive to Barbara Bush funeral
Man, 23, struck by stolen vehicle fleeing police in Lincoln Park
Driver dies after car goes into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier
'Smallville' actress arrested in sex trafficking case
Report: Chance the Rapper buying $4M Chicago condo
Show More
IL woman with 20-lb tumor shares medical lesson
North Korea says it has suspended nuclear, missile testing
Police: Man tried abduct 8-year-old girl in Belmont Cragin
Firefighters battle blaze in Ukrainian Village
Boy, 2, fatally struck by minivan in West Englewood; 69-year-old woman cited
More News