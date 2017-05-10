GOP stymies Illinois Senate 'grand bargain' revival

Republicans cut short an attempt by Illinois Senate Democrats to recharge the "grand bargain" budget compromise with time running out on the legislative session.The grand bargain is a package of legislation Senate leaders designed last winter to break what has become a two-year logjam on an annual spending plan.But sticking points continue to be GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner's demands for restrictions on workers' compensation payouts and a permanent property tax freeze for homeowners.The Senate voted 35-15 to give local governments flexibility on paying debts. It's one of the few measures with bipartisan support in a package that's supposed to help break a logjam on a state budget deal.Democratic Senate President John Cullerton of Chicago then tried to call workers' comp and tax-freeze legislation Rauner won't accept. Republican Leader Chrstine Radogno of Lemont declined to let her bills go up for a vote.Cullerton says he can't compromise on the bills further. Radogno says he has to and that the two sides are "very close."State Senator Melinda Bush (D-Grayslake) released a statement, saying, "For months, Senate Republicans and the governor have said, 'Just one more thing and the deal will be good. We just need a little more time.' We've changed the Grand Bargain bills over 30 times to meet Republican demands. We tried compromising on non-budgetary reforms, but the Republicans and Governor Rauner have made it clear that no compromise will ever be good enough. They say they need a little more time, but we don't have any more time. The end of session is just three weeks away. The people of Illinois can't wait any longer. Passing a balanced budget must be our sole focus."The state has gone two years without a budget. Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and legislative Democrats have tussled over a tax increase to battle a deficit while Rauner demands regulatory changes such as restrictions on workers' compensation payouts and a freeze on local property taxes.