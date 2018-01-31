Gov. Bruce Rauner delivers State of the State address

Governor Bruce Rauner delivered his annual State of the State address Wednesday.Gov. Rauner trotted out familiar goals for the coming legislative session: Lowering property taxes and term limits for politicians.The Republican noted in his address that he has signed an executive order prohibiting legislators from working to lower property tax assessments before state regulators. He has accused House Speaker Michael Madigan from profiting from high property taxes because his law firm represents owners appealing their assessments. Madigan says he follows the law and a strict personal code of conduct.Rauner says he will continue pushing to lower local property taxes through voter referendum.He says 80 percent of Illinois voters support term limits. He urged legislators to "Put term limits on the ballot and let the people decide."Rauner wants to roll back income taxes but did not identify how in his address.The Republican has previously said he wants to reverse the income tax increase the Legislature approved last summer. It went from 3.75 percent to 4.95 percent. He said Wednesday that "we cannot tax and borrow our way into prosperity" and urged lawmakers to "curb spending" and boost job growth. But he gave no specifics.Rauner will give his budget address in two weeks.House Speaker Madigan released a statement saying, ""As he has done throughout his administration, Governor Rauner chooses to blame others for the challenges facing our state on his watch instead of being the leader he was elected to be. If the governor were as serious about addressing property taxes as he is about scoring cheap political points, he would have come to the table and worked with Democrats to support any of the multiple bills we have advanced to provide property tax relief for middle class families."For the good of our state, maybe it's better the governor continue sitting on the sidelines and pretend he is 'not in charge.' That way, serious leaders can continue working to move our state forward, while the governor can continue to ignore his utterly dismal record without accomplishments, and avoid the real discussion about the damage he has inflicted on our state. While he remains on the sidelines, those of us in the Legislature will continue working together in a bipartisan way to ensure our state moves forward."Mayor Rahm Emanuel released a statement in response to Rauner's address saying, "While the governor is about to give his State of the State address calling for bipartisanship, the members of the state legislature just showed what bipartisanship actually looks like by coming together to override another of Bruce Rauner's vetoes. The governor's constant partisan actions speak louder than his empty words, and it's clear after three years that the governor only reaches across the aisle with contempt and finger pointing."