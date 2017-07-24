BRUCE RAUNER

Gov. Rauner accuses Democrats of holding schools bill hostage

Gov. Bruce Rauner wants state lawmakers to take action on an education funding bill by noon Monday. (WLS)

Craig Wall
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Gov. Bruce Rauner is reiterating his call for Illinois lawmakers to send him a school funding overhaul by noon, or he'll call a special session this week to deal with the issue.

Legislators have approved a plan to ensure the neediest school districts get money first. But it also requires the state to pay the employer portion of Chicago Public Schools' teacher pensions. The Senate has yet to send it to Rauner's desk.

The Republican governor has said he wants to use his amendatory veto powers to make changes because the plan unfairly benefits Chicago, but he refused to discuss them in detail during a Monday morning news conference ahead of his deadline.

Rauner accused Democratic leaders of holding the plan "hostage" to force a school funding crisis. Rauner says if there's a special session, it'll start on Wednesday.

Rauner plans to veto a critical part of the bill, which would benefit Chicago Public Schools.

Rauner has called the bill a bailout for Chicago because it provides a block grant for Chicago Public Schools to help with their pension payments. Rauner said he will use the veto to eliminate that provision. The veto would reduce the CPS grant by about $2 million and distribute that money to other school districts.

"We can't let the leaders in the Democratic caucus take a good bipartisan bill, subvert it, and take money out of the classroom for a broken pension system that needs reform," said Rauner.

Rauner said he is all for much needed pension reform, but it should be done outside of the education funding bill.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
