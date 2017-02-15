Gov. Rauner bemoans 'automatic spending' during budget address

During an address to the Illinois General Assembly, Gov. Bruce Rauner said Illinois cannot get a handle on spending until lawmakers take on "automatic spending categories" such as pensions and Medicaid.The first-term Republican gave his third budget address Wednesday to a joint session of the General Assembly and called for a "hard cap" on spending to force frugality, outlining spending priorities for the fiscal year that begins July 1.But Rauner pointed out that more than 60 percent of the state's general revenue is "locked up." It is spoken for in contributions to state-employee pensions, Medicaid, health care for low-income residents and others.The state's pension programs are $130 billion out of whack. Lawmakers have attempted for years to reduce pension benefits. But courts have ruled against the plans.Democrats in the Legislature erupted in laughter at Rauner's statements that he proposed a balanced budget in 2015 and that the impasse isn't about "assigning blame."Lawmakers are approaching two years without agreement on a spending plan.Rauner proposed a budget in 2015 that went nowhere in the Legislature.Rauner says it was balanced. But Democrats argue it relied on billions in gimmicks, including counting on savings from items such as pension reform which would not have been immediately realized even if it survived a court challenge.Democrats also laughed loudly when Rauner said he's not pointing fingers. Rauner frequently blames Democrats for the situation and heavily funds Illinois Republican Party attacks on lawmakers.Rauner said Illinois lawmakers of both parties agree for the first time that the state needs regulatory change as well as reduced spending.He says "on this, we all now agree. And that is real progress."Rauner began his address by praising bipartisan Senate negotiations attempting to break the two-year deadlock on an annual spending plan.Rauner has insisted on business-friendly changes such as restrictions on workers' compensation payouts as part of a budget agreement. Democrats have said he should agree with them on the way to reduce a multibillion-dollar deficit first.But the Senate plan addresses workers' compensation and other Rauner priorities such as a property tax freeze. It also would raise income taxes.