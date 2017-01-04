Gov. Rauner discusses state budget, relationship with Madigan

The new year began with Illinois in a familiar place: no state budget, and no signs of a compromise soon. So what can we expect when politicians head to Springfield next week?Governor Bruce Rauner spoke on-camera to ABC7 for about 10 minutes in his office on Wednesday. No topic was off limits. He discussed the state's budget crisis, his relationship with House Speaker Michael Madigan, and what grade he would give himself as governor so far.RAUNER: The simple fact is both sides need to want an agreement. If you don't want an agreement, it won't happen. That's part of negotiations.BACA: You are saying you want an agreement.RAUNER: Boy, very much so.BACA: But you're saying the Democrats do not.RAUNER: They don't want any change, of any type.Budget meetings between the governor and legislative leaders, like House Speaker Michael Madigan, fizzled in December.BACA: What is your relationship with House Speaker Madigan?RAUNER: Very professional, very cordial. Back, years ago, we used to play golf together, had meals together.BACA: Now?RAUNER: We talk from time to time. We last met in mid-December. He's clear that changes are not of interest.ABC7 called Madigan on Wednesday, along with visiting his office and home. His spokesman said the speaker didn't have time in his schedule for an interview.BACA: What are you willing to compromise on?RAUNER: Everything. There is no one thing. We should have term limits, but I'm willing to take that off the table.BACA: Pension reform?RAUNER: We should do that. I'll do President Cullerton's pension reform.The governor would like to see "term limits," "property tax relief," "business reforms," and fix, what he calls, the "culture of corruption.""Keeping the current system, which is broken and not working. Would be a failure. Let's not fail the people of Illinois. Let's change our system," Rauner said.It's a familiar message Rauner used on the campaign trail. He's been in office almost two years.BACA: At this point, what grade would you give yourself for the job you have done as Governor?RAUNER: On the things that we control, we've made major positive changes, and I would give a very high grade. But things that the legislature controls and we need their help. I would give that an incomplete.On the national level, Rauner said he called to congratulate President-elect Trump, but the two have not talked about Illinois yet.When asked about re-running for election next year, he said that's a conversation for another day, but he's persistent. Challengers, especially Democrats, are already lining up.