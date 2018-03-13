POLITICS

Gov. Rauner plans to veto bill to license gun dealers

EMBED </>More Videos

Gov. Bruce Rauner said Tuesday in a radio interview that he plans to veto a bill to license state gun dealers. (WLS)

Craig Wall
Gov. Bruce Rauner said Tuesday he plans to veto a bill to license gun dealers.

In an interview with WJPF radio, Rauner said the bill creates an unnecessary regulatory burden, redundant of federal regulations and does not make communities safer.

"I'm going to veto the bill," Rauner said. "It's just not right."

Chicago leaders urge Gov. Rauner to sign gun bill
Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson and other city leaders are demanding Governor Bruce Rauner sign a bill tightening gun laws in Illinois.


The gun dealer licensing bill has been sitting on Gov. Rauner's desk since March 1.

Rauner said in the interview that laws should be tougher on repeat gun offenders. To make schools safer, Rauner suggested "highly trained, highly well-armed security personnel at our schools who are very, very talented and able to protect our students."

Just a day earlier, Chicago leaders - including Mayor Rahm Emanuel and CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson - gathered to urge Rauner to pass the gun bill.

Chicago does not have any gun shops, however city leaders are pushing the legislation because they say so many guns used in Chicago crimes are traced back to suburban dealers.

In a statement on Tuesday, Emanuel said: "With one week left in his campaign, Governor Rauner just put his primary election ahead of his primary responsibility to protect the safety of the people of Chicago and Illinois. The governor's decision was cruel, it was cold and it was calculated to benefit his own politics at the expense of public safety. This veto is a slap in the face to crime victims, faith leaders and police who have pleaded with Governor Rauner to protect public safety by signing the Gun Dealer Licensing Act. This failure will be his legacy."

Senate Bill 1657 would require criminal background checks for all gun shop employees. It would also require training to help gun shop employees identify a buyer purchasing a gun for someone else. Dealers and their employees would also have to take training to make sure they know how to properly conduct background checks, store guns and stop thefts.

Rev. Michael Pfleger, activist and pastor at St. Sabina Catholic Church on the South Side, expressed disappointment in a statement Tuesday morning.

Rauner's decision to veto "is demonstrating that he refuses to listen to the majority of Illinoisans and children and parents who have begged and lobbied for the Governor to hear their cry," Pfleger said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsgun controlrahm emanuelBruce RaunerChicagoIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Mayor Emanuel, Supt. Johnson call on Gov. Rauner to sign gun control bill
Mayor Emanuel calls out Gov. Rauner on gun control bill
POLITICS
President Trump fires Rex Tillerson as secretary of state
Who is Gina Haspel?
Erika Harold speaks out about controversial gay foster parenting comment
Jeanne Ives takes last punches against Gov. Rauner ahead of primary election
More Politics
Top Stories
Former Cub Jake Arrieta writes thank you letter to Chicago after signing with Phillies
President Trump fires Rex Tillerson as secretary of state
Former Vernon Hills coach accused of sexually assaulting students appears in court
Reports: Toys 'R' Us to announce closure of stores nationwide
Parents arrested after asking how son saw porn at school
Police say impaired bride crashes on her way to her wedding
Eagles TE Trey Burton signing with Bears
Feds: A Chicago hub in latest Sinaloa Cartel drug plot
Show More
Icy conditions lead to crashes, spinouts on I-65 in NW Indiana
Hammond police release surveillance images of suspects in 4 thefts
Bears, Allen Robinson agree on 3-year, $42M contract, WR says
Loyola Ramblers heading to first NCAA Tournament game in more than 30 years
More News
Top Video
Former Vernon Hills coach accused of sexually assaulting students appears in court
Loyola Ramblers heading to first NCAA Tournament game in more than 30 years
MS Awareness Week celebrates those with multiple sclerosis
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video