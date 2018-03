Gov. Rauner plans to veto bill to license gun dealers

Governor Rauner says he will veto Gun Dealer licensing bill @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/WNkFIkY04n — Craig Wall ABC 7 (@craigrwall) March 13, 2018

Gov. Bruce Rauner said Tuesday he plans to veto a bill to license gun dealers. In an interview with WJPF radio, Rauner said the bill creates an unnecessary regulatory burden, redundant of federal regulations and does not make communities safer."I'm going to veto the bill," Rauner said. "It's just not right."The gun dealer licensing bill has been sitting on Gov. Rauner's desk since March 1.Rauner said in the interview that laws should be tougher on repeat gun offenders. To make schools safer, Rauner suggested "highly trained, highly well-armed security personnel at our schools who are very, very talented and able to protect our students."Just a day earlier, Chicago leaders - including Mayor Rahm Emanuel and CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson - gathered to urge Rauner to pass the gun bill.Chicago does not have any gun shops, however city leaders are pushing the legislation because they say so many guns used in Chicago crimes are traced back to suburban dealers.In a statement on Tuesday, Emanuel said: "With one week left in his campaign, Governor Rauner just put his primary election ahead of his primary responsibility to protect the safety of the people of Chicago and Illinois. The governor's decision was cruel, it was cold and it was calculated to benefit his own politics at the expense of public safety. This veto is a slap in the face to crime victims, faith leaders and police who have pleaded with Governor Rauner to protect public safety by signing the Gun Dealer Licensing Act. This failure will be his legacy."Senate Bill 1657 would require criminal background checks for all gun shop employees. It would also require training to help gun shop employees identify a buyer purchasing a gun for someone else. Dealers and their employees would also have to take training to make sure they know how to properly conduct background checks, store guns and stop thefts.Rev. Michael Pfleger, activist and pastor at St. Sabina Catholic Church on the South Side, expressed disappointment in a statement Tuesday morning.Rauner's decision to veto "is demonstrating that he refuses to listen to the majority of Illinoisans and children and parents who have begged and lobbied for the Governor to hear their cry," Pfleger said.