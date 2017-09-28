Gov. Rauner to decide on state-funded abortion bill Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Governor Bruce Rauner is expected to make a decision regarding a measure expanding public financing for abortions in Illinois Thursday.
The bill, HB40, would permit abortion coverage by state employee health insurance and Medicaid funds. The proposal would also safeguard abortion access by striking statutory language expressing the state's intent to criminalize the procedure if the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized it is ever overturned.
Rauner is expected to announce his decision at 3 p.m.
Senators voted 33-22 in favor of the plan in May.
Rauner publicly opposed the bill ahead of a House vote in April amid calls from conservative groups to veto it.
Democrats argued the proposal would treat low-income women and state workers equitably.
Republicans contended taxpayer dollars shouldn't be used to finance the procedure.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.