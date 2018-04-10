An emergency meeting was held Monday for police and fire department employees in south suburban Harvey and the city may be forced to lay off employees.Harvey officials have been ordered to pay the city's police and fire pension fund, but they say the funds are not there and that could mean major layoffs.Following state law, Comptroller Susana Mendoza ordered Harvey to pay the police and fire pension fund.This is an ongoing dispute. In fact, a judge just ruled in favor of the Harvey police pension fund, saying Harvey city officials have had plenty of time when the payments due were put on hold."Despite this unprecedented move by the state comptroller, the city will remain safe and secure despite the possibility of massive layoffs," said Harvey Mayor Eric Kellogg.City employees attended an emergency meeting Monday night. Officials warned them there could be major layoffs due to lack of funds.Harvey officials say employees will be paid on Friday, but after that, no one knows if they can pay their bills.A spokesperson for the comptroller's office said in a statement Monday, "The legislature passed a law allowing pension funds to certify to our office that municipalities have failed to make required payments to pension funds. The municipality has a chance to respond. A judge ruled today in favor of the Harvey Police Pension Fund, saying the funds were appropriately put on hold. This dispute is between the pension fund and the city of Harvey."