House Dems introduce impeachment articles against Trump

Several Democrats have introduced articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, a long-shot effort that stands little chance in the Republican-led House.The five articles accused the president of obstruction of justice, undermining the independence of the federal judiciary and other offenses.Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee led the effort, saying in a statement Wednesday "the time has come to make clear to the American people and to this President that his train of injuries to our Constitution must be brought to an end through impeachment."Republicans hold the majority in the House and are unlikely to act on the impeachment articles. Democratic leaders largely oppose the effort, fearing that it only riles up the GOP base that is strongly supportive of the unpopular president.The Dems include Chicago Congressman Luis Gutierrez. The other Democrats include Rep. Al Green (D-TX) and Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) who also spoke at the press conference, and Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-OH) and Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY)."There are many reasons why I think the President is an awful President and an awful person, but not all of those reasons rise to the level of impeaching a sitting President," Gutierrez said. "However, what elevates certain actions to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors are the following examples. President Trump asked the Vice President and others to leave the room so that he could have a private one-on-one conversation with FBI Director Jim Comey to tell him to back off of the Russia investigation."The President once said 'It's very possible that I could be the first presidential candidate to run and make money on it,' and he has kept his word on that promise, by continuing to line his pockets with money and to drive business to his brands using the public office of President. That's not right and that's not legal."Gutierrez said he expects ongoing investigations to uncover more illegal actions by the president.