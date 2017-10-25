POLITICS

House fails to reverse 'right-to-work' veto

Gov. Bruce Rauner says action to ban local "right-to-work" zones is "a damaging loss for the economic competitiveness of Illinois." (WLS)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. --
Gov. Bruce Rauner has won a small victory as the House failed to override his veto of legislation banning local governments from setting up "right-to-work" zones.

Des Plaines Democratic Rep. Martin Moylan's legislation stated that only the state government has the authority to set rules regarding union membership.

The override vote Wednesday was 70-42 - one vote short.

A worker in a "right-to-work" jurisdiction may hold a union job with labor-union protections but not have to join the bargaining unit or pay dues.

Making Illinois a statewide zone was part of Republican Rauner's agenda when he took office in 2015. It failed. The Chicago suburb of Lincolnshire established a local one at Rauner's urging. A federal court invalidated it in January. The judge said only a state can establish such a zone.
