House fails to reverse 'right-to-work' veto

Gov. Bruce Rauner has won a small victory as the House failed to override his veto of legislation banning local governments from setting up "right-to-work" zones.Des Plaines Democratic Rep. Martin Moylan's legislation stated that only the state government has the authority to set rules regarding union membership.The override vote Wednesday was 70-42 - one vote short.A worker in a "right-to-work" jurisdiction may hold a union job with labor-union protections but not have to join the bargaining unit or pay dues.Making Illinois a statewide zone was part of Republican Rauner's agenda when he took office in 2015. It failed. The Chicago suburb of Lincolnshire established a local one at Rauner's urging. A federal court invalidated it in January. The judge said only a state can establish such a zone.