House override on workers' comp insurance fails

Gov. Bruce Rauner says action to ban local "right-to-work" zones is "a damaging loss for the economic competitiveness of Illinois." (WLS)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. --
The Illinois House failed to overturn Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of a measure that would have created an independent insurance company to write workers' compensation coverage.

The House vote Wednesday was 65-50 in favor. But it needed 71 votes to stay alive.

The plan by Democratic Rep. Laura Fine of Glenview would have created a nonprofit insurance company to compete in the open market for companies seeking coverage for workers injuries. It would have had government oversight.

Republican Rauner has railed repeatedly against the high cost of workers' compensation in Illinois. Democrats say they tightened costs in 2011 but insurance companies kept their rates high. The GOP rejected the idea rates would come down with a government-affiliated underwriter.
