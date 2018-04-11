POLITICS

House Speaker Paul Ryan will not seek re-election

Paul Ryan in his first address to the House of Representatives after being elected Speaker of the House on Thursday, October 29, 2015, in Washington, DC. (KGO-TV)

WASHINGTON --
Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan will not run for re-election, according to people close to the Wisconsin lawmaker.

Ryan's plans have been the source of much speculation, amid Republican concerns over keeping their majority in the House of Representatives. Two people with knowledge of the Wisconsin lawmaker's thinking said Wednesday Ryan has decided against seeking another term. Both sought anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

They did not say why Ryan has decided not to run.

Ryan was first elected to Congress in 1998. He was elected House speaker in 2015 after former House Speaker John Boehner retired. He was former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney's running mate in 2012.

Ryan and his wife have three children.
