There was mixed reaction from Illinois state lawmakers to the news President Donald Trump was considering commuting former governor Rod Blagojevich's sentence, including from lawmakers who participated in his impeachment proceedings.Some thought Trump would be making a mistake, while others were sympathetic and thought it was a good idea.Blagojevich ran out of legal options when the U.S. Supreme Court rejected his latest appeal, and has now served nearly half of the 14 year sentence he was given after his corruption conviction."I was very happy for Blagojevich's family as soon as I heard about it," said State Rep. Mary Flowers (31st District). "The first somebody I thought about was his children, because I remember the tears that they've shed.""Today my daughter graduates from 8th Grade and Blagojevich missed a lot of graduations, and a lot of time away from his family, and I think he's served enough time," said State Rep. LaShawn Ford (8th District).But while there are some sympathetic voices, some lawmakers who worked with or butted heads with Blagojevich during his time as governor think the president would be making a mistake."I think it will make Trump extremely unpopular in the state of Illinois," said State Rep. Barbara Flynn Currie (25th District). "I don't think there's a lot of love lost between the citizens of Illinois and the former governor, Blagojevich."Blagojevich's legal team will be filing his formal appeal for a pardon or commutation next week, hoping the president's pardon-friendly move will work in his favor."The president says a lot of things and changes his mind, so seeing is believing, but I do believe that the sentence was severe," said State Rep. Sara Feigenholtz (12th District)."He did a lot of talking, he didn't actually do anything, so yes, I believe six years is long enough," said State Senator Emil Jones III.