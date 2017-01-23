AFFORDABLE CARE ACT

Illinois asks Congress to avoid hasty Affordable Care Act action

Among his first acts, President Trump signed an executive order to begin the process of dismantling the Affordable Care Act. (Evan Vucci / AP Image)

CHICAGO --
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's administration is urging congressional leaders to avoid "hasty" or "incomplete" action as they proceed with a planned repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

A letter dated Jan. 17 signed by Acting Illinois Insurance Director Jennifer Hammer says Congress and the states "must work together" to achieve "important reforms" in health care policy.

The letter urges Congress to provide "certainty and stability" to people covered through the health care law.

On Medicaid, the letter says Illinois leaders have "significant concerns" about the state's ability to run a sustainable program under proposed changes.

The Republican governor said last week he was cautious about repealing the law "with nothing to replace it." He also expressed doubts about turning Medicaid over to the states in the form of block grants.
Related Topics:
politicspoliticsObamacareaffordable care actBruce Raunerillinoiscongressdonald trump
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
AFFORDABLE CARE ACT
Thousands rally to resist Republican health law repeal drive
Republican-led Senate takes 1st step to repeal 'Obamacare'
Affordable Care Act enrollment deadline Monday
Health insurance sign-up deadline is Jan. 31
More affordable care act
POLITICS
Trump signs several executive memos
Women's march organizers hope participants stay engaged
Indiana lawmaker apologizes for "fat women" meme
Chelsea Clinton: Barron Trump deserves a chance to 'be a kid'
More Politics
Top Stories
Woman shot to death near Chicago school
1 killed, 2 wounded in Hammond shooting, suspect ID'd
Woman fatally struck by semi in Bishop Ford hit-and-run crash
Thousands of Skittles spill on highway
Park Ridge school board member resigns after tweets about women's marches
Weekend raids by Chicago police net 120 arrests
Body of missing boy, 2, found in Indiana creek, authorities say
Show More
'SNL' writer suspended for tweet about Barron Trump
Police responding to burglary kill homeowner, not intruder
IRS begins accepting 2016 tax returns
Boxing champ helps keep kids off Chicago streets
Women's march organizers hope participants stay engaged
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
More Photos