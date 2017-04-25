POLITICS

Democratic Illinois House OKs public funding for abortions

Springfield, Illinois (FILE)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. --
The Democratic-controlled Illinois House has approved public funding for all abortions.

The House voted 62-55 Tuesday to allow state-employee health insurance or Medicaid to cover abortions. Medicaid currently covers abortions in limited cases.

The vote capped a two-hour debate and coincided with the Illinois Women March on Springfield for a "progressive agenda."

The measure is sponsored by Chicago Democratic state Rep. Sara Feigenholtz. She called it an issue of fairness and says it also ensures abortion remains legal in Illinois if the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling legalizing abortion is overturned.

Republican state Rep. Peter Breen of Lombard says Medicaid-funded abortions do not qualify for federal match so would cost Illinois an extra $60 million a year.
Related Topics:
politicsabortiongeneral assemblydemocratstaxesSpringfield
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Ivanka Trump vows push for change for women, defends father
Weekend Watch: State budget crisis
Trump, Italy's Gentiloni talk trade, security matters
New book analyzes Clinton's doomed presidential campaign
More Politics
Top Stories
Ex-Michigan City cop charged in rape of woman with mental disability
'Bachelor' star accused of leaving scene of deadly Iowa crash
Skokie couple married 69 years dies 40 minutes apart
PHOTOS: Chicago spring in full bloom!
Beauty pageant winner pleads guilty to child porn
Woman mistakes real IRS for scam, ignores officer
Pregnant mom injured in crash that killed husband, mother, 2-year-old son
Show More
Woman killed in Hanover Park hit-and-run motorcycle crash
95 arrested in 5-day ICE roundup
Paul McCartney coming to Tinley Park this summer
Police: Wife's Fitbit logs steps after husband says she died
Consumer Reports: Samsung Galaxy S8 early tests
More News
Photos
Skokie couple married 69 years dies 40 minutes apart
Shedd Aquarium celebrates baby dolphin's 1st birthday
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
More Photos