Illinois lawmakers anticipate SCOTUS sports betting decision

Daily Herald: Illinois lawmakers anticipate SCOTUS sports betting decision (WLS)

ABC7's Mark Rivera sat down with the Daily Herald's Bob Susnjara to discuss his recent article about legalized sports betting. Illinois lawmakers are considering what the legal sports betting industry would like like as they await a highly anticipated U.S. Supreme Court decision that could clear the way for the potential multibillion-dollar industry.

You can read this story in the Daily Herald's edition from Sunday, March 18, 2018, or online at dailyherald.com
