POLITICS

Illinois lawmakers move closer to budget deal

The Illinios Senate was expected to vote on a budget proposal Wednesday. (WLS)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
Illinois lawmakers continued to work Wednesday on a budget deal ahead of the end of the legislative session on Thursday.

The Senate is expected to take up a budget proposal Wednesday afternoon or evening after discussing some last-minute changes to the nearly $38 billion bipartisan spending package. The proposal includes some cuts to many different agencies, but nothing considered drastic.

The budget does include the $350 million public school funding that was part of the reform package passed last year.

Depending on how quickly the Senate acts, the House could quickly take up the bill with hopes of getting a budget plan on Gov. Bruce Rauner's desk by late Thursday.

Budget negotiators, as well as the four legislative leaders, have been working on the budget for several months.

"I'm incredibly impressed with how much work has gone in on both sides of the aisle to try to get us to this point where were passing a budget that's going to be balanced, going to have a spending authority, and is going to sort of fulfill all the needs we have to do," said Sen. Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park.

"We need to cut spending, we're spending way too much money in the state, we need to cut taxes. This budget continues the 32 percent increase in income tax. People are leaving this state, taxes are way too high," said state Rep. David Sweeney, R-Barrington Hills.
