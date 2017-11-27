POLITICS

Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus gears up for annual town hall

The Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus (ILLC) has been a voice and an advocate for Latino populations statewide. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus (ILLC) has been a voice and an advocate for Latino populations statewide. Understanding the economic and political power of Latinos in Illinois and the nation, ILLCF continues to encourage empowerment through education and discussion.

To that effect, the ILLCF Town Hall brings together experts and legislators for a three-hour panel discussion in the major topics of interest to the Latino community in Illinois.

The town hall-style meeting will address the following:
-The challenges faced by Latinos and other constituents.
-The realities of current state and national government.
-A strategic plan in response to these issues.

Topics addressing Latino communities at the state and national level will include the effects of immigration, energy and telecommunications, education, economic development, health and human services-to name a few. The event represents a crucial bridge between government and the Latino community members it serves by offering a Q&A opportunity with experts and legislators. It also will highlight the legislative achievements made despite the major budget crisis being faced at all levels of government. The ILLCF Town Hall is an opportunity to tackle the issues head-on, voice your opinions on the issues that affect you as a community member and ask the relevant questions. The December 1st town hall meeting is one of several major activities planned by the ILLCF for the upcoming year.

Learn more about the Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus Foundation or register for the event by visiting www.illcf.net.

Event Details:

Friday, Dec. 1 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
(reception follows town hall)

Northeastern Illinois University
Student Union Bldg, Alumni Hall
3701 West Bryn Mawr Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
