Illinois legislature making new effort to pass a gun dealer bill

Illinois lawmakers have revived efforts to pass gun-dealer licensing legislation after a veto by Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner stymied a previous effort.The new rules proposed Tuesday would make it illegal for retailers to sell guns without being certified by the state. The stores must first be licensed by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Then, they would have to submit a copy of that license to the Illinois State Police, along with an affidavit declaring it remains valid.A Senate panel advanced the bill by an 8-3 vote.The vetoed bill would have required gun dealers to register for a five-year license with the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.Supporters say the new legislation is designed to crack down on problem gun sellers and prevent the trafficking of firearms. However, opponents, led by gun retailers, contend it's an attempt to force the closing of some shops through increased licensing costs.Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel released a statement, saying, "It is past time to regulate gun dealers, crack down on straw purchasers and pass smart, strong gun laws in Illinois. I commend lawmakers in Springfield for staying at the table and working across the aisle to move the ball forward on common-sense state gun laws, even in the face of Governor Rauner's obstruction."