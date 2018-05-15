  • ABC7 Podcast: Whatever the Weather - Ep. 7, What Would Your Horticulturist Do?
POLITICS

Illinois legislature making new effort to pass a gun dealer bill

(Shutterstock)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. --
Illinois lawmakers have revived efforts to pass gun-dealer licensing legislation after a veto by Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner stymied a previous effort.

The new rules proposed Tuesday would make it illegal for retailers to sell guns without being certified by the state. The stores must first be licensed by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Then, they would have to submit a copy of that license to the Illinois State Police, along with an affidavit declaring it remains valid.

A Senate panel advanced the bill by an 8-3 vote.

The vetoed bill would have required gun dealers to register for a five-year license with the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

Supporters say the new legislation is designed to crack down on problem gun sellers and prevent the trafficking of firearms. However, opponents, led by gun retailers, contend it's an attempt to force the closing of some shops through increased licensing costs.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel released a statement, saying, "It is past time to regulate gun dealers, crack down on straw purchasers and pass smart, strong gun laws in Illinois. I commend lawmakers in Springfield for staying at the table and working across the aisle to move the ball forward on common-sense state gun laws, even in the face of Governor Rauner's obstruction."

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgunsgun lawsgeneral assemblyBruce Raunerrahm emanuelSpringfield
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Carpentersville board to vote on repeal of resolution designating English as official language
Report: Chicago most corrupt city in U.S.
Melania Trump has 'successful' procedure on kidney condition
Rauner calls for narrow reinstatement of death penalty in Illinois
More Politics
Top Stories
Report: Chicago most corrupt city in U.S.
Community groups outline proposed reforms for Chicago Police Department
Three charged in Facebook gun sales scheme
DCFS: Mother fled with missing baby during supervised visit
Car slams into Skokie pawn shop
Great internet debate: Do you hear 'Yanny' or 'Laurel'?
Neighbors say Lincoln Park scrap yard creates toxic mess
Urban Prep holds annual 'college signing day' event at Daley Plaza
Show More
North Korea threatens to withdraw from summit with Trump
Chicago comic auction breaks 2 world records
Car crashes, catches fire in Garfield Park after reported chase
Woman paid $28.43 rent for Manhattan apartment for over 60 years
Fascinators: Fancy hats for royals and commoners alike
More News