POLITICS

Illinois primary puts focus on security of state voter rolls

With the Illinois primary just days away, state election officials are beefing up cyber defenses and scanning for possible intrusions into voting systems and voter registration rolls.

They have good reason to be on guard: Two years ago, Illinois was the lone state known to have its state election system breached in a hacking effort that ultimately targeted 21 states.

Federal intelligence agencies determined that the attempted hacking of state elections systems in 2016 primarily targeted voter registration systems, not actual voting machines or vote tallying.

Cybersecurity experts say it's crucial for states to shore up vulnerabilities in those systems now, with this year's midterm elections already underway.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicselection 2018primary electionvotingChicagoLoopSpringfieldIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Russia lures voters to the polls with free iPhones, cars
James Comey's book is already a best seller, with Trump's help
Trump: Russia probe should have never started
Illinois lawmakers anticipate SCOTUS sports betting decision
More Politics
Top Stories
Loyola Ramblers beat Tennessee Volunteers 63-62 in second round of NCAA Tournament
Police: Man found dead fell from 21st floor in the Loop
2 men shot while driving in Back of the Yards
Missing Pennsylvania girl, 16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico
James Comey's book is already a best seller, with Trump's help
$456M Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania
5 adults, 4 children injured in crash after high speed police chase
Chicago celebrates St. Patrick's Day
Show More
All 6 victims recovered in Florida bridge collapse
Thank you, UMBC: Little Caesars giving away free pizza
Prosecutors: Markham man allegedly killed estranged wife, abducted own children
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos