POLITICS

Illinois ratifies Equal Rights Amendment

FILE: In this April 2, 2013, file photo, a woman wears buttons showing her support for the Equal Rights Amendment after a meeting at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. --
Illinois became the 37th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The House voted 72-45 Wednesday. The vote came nearly 38 years to the day that supporters thought the amendment was dead because the Illinois Legislature failed to endorse it.

The constitutional amendment guarantees equal rights for all citizens regardless of sex. Thirty-eight states must ratify it to make it effective.

Illinois was one of 15 states not to ratify before a congressionally set 1982 deadline. But supporters have argued there's precedent to show that deadlines on constitutional amendments don't apply.

Rep. Lou Lang sponsored the measure in the House. The Skokie Democrat said the vote is a historic moment for women across the country.

Sen. Heather Steans (D-Chicago) sponsored measure in the Senate.

"This is a historic day for women across the country," she said. "I am thrilled that members of the House joined the Senate in standing up for women's rights."

Opposition during the two-hour debate ranged from concerns over more-accessible abortion to arguments that it would roll back protections for minorities.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel released a statement, saying:

"Tonight, Illinois sent a clear message to the country that we stand united for equality and justice for all. Enshrining equal rights for women in our nation's Constitution is an important and long overdue step on the journey to a more perfect union. I commend Leader Lang and Senator Steans for their leadership, and am proud to stand with all those who voted to create true equal rights under the law for every American."

Democratic candidate for governor JB Pritzker also released a statement, saying in part, "I applaud the state legislators who took a historic stand today in support of equality for all and ratified the Equal Rights Amendment in Illinois...Today, after over 40 years of waiting, Illinois was put on the right side of history."

The push to ratify took center stage once more after Nevada voted to ratify the amendment last year.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
