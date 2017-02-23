Illinois union OKs strike over Rauner contract dispute

Tens of thousands of Illinois government workers have voted in favor of authorizing a strike if contract talks don't progress.The state council of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees reported Thursday that 81 percent of union members voting favored a strike.Roberta Lynch is AFSCME executive director. She says the vote empowers the union's executive board to call a strike "if no other path forward can be found."AFSCME's 38,000 members have been unable to agree on a contract with Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner for two years.Rauner's general counsel is Dennis Murashko. He issued a statement saying the vote was "an attack on our state's hardworking taxpayers."It's the first such vote in 40 years of state-employee collective bargaining.