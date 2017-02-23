POLITICS

Illinois union OKs strike over Rauner contract dispute

FILE - In this March 20, 2015 file photo, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner speaks at a news conference in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. --
Tens of thousands of Illinois government workers have voted in favor of authorizing a strike if contract talks don't progress.

The state council of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees reported Thursday that 81 percent of union members voting favored a strike.

Roberta Lynch is AFSCME executive director. She says the vote empowers the union's executive board to call a strike "if no other path forward can be found."

AFSCME's 38,000 members have been unable to agree on a contract with Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner for two years.

Rauner's general counsel is Dennis Murashko. He issued a statement saying the vote was "an attack on our state's hardworking taxpayers."

It's the first such vote in 40 years of state-employee collective bargaining.
Related Topics:
politicslabor unionsunion contractunionsillinois budgetBruce Raunerillinois
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Trump's end to transgender bathroom rule gets conservative praise
City Council approves mayor's plan for property tax rebate money
California city's council votes to impeach Donald Trump
Race for Aurora mayor heats up
More Politics
Top Stories
Pregnant woman among 7 killed in city's deadliest day of shootings this year
Powerball winning numbers drawing yields winner in Indiana for lottery jackpot of $435M
Police: Teen killed while protecting mom during Subway robbery
Ouch! Man grades apology letter from ex-girlfriend
Man claims dog shot his girlfriend
Officer who accidentally killed woman during gun training exercise charged with manslaughter
Reward increased to $50K in Ind. girls' murders
Show More
Police: Mother fatally struck in hit-and-run while carrying toddler
Professor has taken a selfie every day for the past 30 years
Preschool teacher fired after anti-Semitic tweets
White Sox to retire Mark Buehrle's No. 56 in June
Protests erupt after off-duty LA officer clashes with teens; 24 arrested
More News
Photos
Frito the rescue dog reunited with his siblings after a viral Facebook post
Police dog shot last month in Gary still recovering
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
More Photos